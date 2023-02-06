New 90 Minute Parking Restrictions Coming to Old Town

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

GOLETA, CA, February 3, 2023 – The City of Goleta wants to inform community members about Council approved parking changes coming soon to Old Town. In an effort to improve parking turnover and availability, new 90-minute parking restrictions will begin this spring. The City is also installing red and yellow curbs in several locations.

90 Minute Parking

Old Town Hollister Avenue and on the first block of side streets, not otherwise designated, will be restricted to 90 minutes between 7:00 a.m. and 7:00 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Drivers must move their vehicle at least one block at the end of each 90-minute period in order to avoid a parking citation. Signs will be posted prior to the restrictions going into place this spring.

Red Curb (No Parking Zones)

Also, to improve sight distance for drivers, pedestrians, and bicyclists, red curb will be added at these seven intersections.

Hollister and Orange Avenue

Hollister and Magnolia Avenue

Hollister and Pine/Nectarine Avenue

Hollister and Tecolote Avenue

Hollister and Rutherford Avenue

Magnolia Avenue and Gaviota Street

Pine Avenue and Gaviota Street

While the additional red curb will result in a loss of thirteen (13) parking spaces, those will be recovered with the angled parking planned to be installed as a part of the Old Town Hollister Avenue Interim Striping Project in summer 2023.

Yellow Curb ( Commercial Loading/Unloading Zones)

Finally, yellow curb will be placed on portions of the curb on Pine Avenue, Tecolote Avenue, and Rutherford Street.

We will provide exact dates of when the timed parking restrictions will take effect in Old Town as it gets closer. The City appreciates your cooperation and understanding as these parking changes are implemented with the goal of improving the parking experience for residents, businesses, and visitors in Old Town.

For questions, please contact, Derek Rapp, Contract Traffic Engineer at drapp@cityofgoleta.org or (805) 770-0205.