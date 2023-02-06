One More Night?

Enjoyed reading about the “new” Cliff House. July 1967, we spent our honeymoon at the Cliff House. We were still students with limited funds.

We drove up to check out places, and this was the cheapest. Placed a reservation for three nights. On the day of our honeymoon, surprisingly, the hotel was almost totally empty and there wasn’t a clean room, so we had to wait while one was cleaned. The “suites” were two rooms — each with a bed. We decided to “sleep” in the back room and put our luggage on the front bed. The freeway noise from traffic (especially trucks) seemed to be in the room with you.

About midnight we woke and noticed the front room light was on. My husband dressed and went down to the bar. There was a toothless maid talking to the bartender. She’d been told to clean this room. She had opened the door, turned on the light and saw our luggage there. She closed the door leaving the light on.

We were really glad we had chosen to sleep in the back room.

When we went to check out and pay the remaining bill, no one was there. We found out later that the owner was going thru a divorce and wanted to reduce the value of the hotel.

We never expected we could live in S.B. but have gratefully done this for 42 years. Never stayed at the Cliff House again. After reading this article, it might be interesting to give it a try — for one night.