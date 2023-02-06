Announcement

Partial Closure of San Miguel Island Due to Safety Concerns

Credit: Courtesy
By Channel Islands National Park
Mon Feb 06, 2023 | 9:55am

VENTURA, Calif.- All trails and facilities on San Miguel Island, except the sandy beaches of Cuyler Harbor, are closed to the public until emergency repairs can be made to Nidever Canyon Trail.

A rockslide occurred on the Nidever Canyon Trail during the series of storms in January 2023. The trail is the only practical public access point to San Miguel Island. The rockslide occurred at a time when there were no visitors on the island. Large boulders are now blocking the trail and hazardous conditions persist due to continuing erosion.  

“The safety of our visitors is a top priority for the park and this closure is necessary to protect the public from potential harm,” said Channel Islands National Park Superintendent Ethan McKinley. “The National Park Service will work diligently to conduct repairs in order to reopen the island as soon as possible.”

Credit: Courtesy
Mon Feb 06, 2023 | 22:47pm
