First Direct-Current Fast Charger in Carpinteria

The Towbes Group, Inc. is thrilled to be able to provide the first DCFC (Direct-Current Fast Charger) EV fast charger in Carpinteria and the only in Santa Barbara County, South of downtown Santa Barbara!



“The Towbes Group and the owners of Shepard Place Shops, are proud to partner with FreeWire and Pardagim Electric to bring the very first DCFC EV Fast Charger to our patrons and neighbors in Carpinteria. We are resolute in our commitment to support and foster the vibrancy of the communities where our properties are located and firmly believe that promoting environmentally sound practices is an integral part of what we do. Bringing this new high-speed EV charger to our community is a source of pride for our team and we hope that these efforts will encourage other important community partnerships and green initiatives.” ( – Robert Skinner; CEO, Towbes Group)



“As California continues to lead the nation’s Electric Vehicle Initiative, with a 2025 goal to have 250,000 charging stations and to have 5 million EVs on the road by 2030, milestone projects like this highlight how we can work together to provide solutions for communities while working toward California’s carbon neutrality goals.” ( – Nadra Ehrman; Sustainability Director, Towbes Group)



The Community Environmental Council and Central Coast Clean Cities Coalition, who have championed EV charging adoption and infrastructure for years, have also lent their EV industry knowledge.



“Zero-emission vehicles benefit our local air quality and help reduce greenhouse gases that contribute to climate change,” said Air Pollution Control District (APCD) Executive Director, Aeron Arlin Genet. “Our agency is proud to contribute grant funds to this project, and we congratulate The Towbes Group and other partners for installing the first DC fast charger in Carpinteria.”



The unveiling will be at The Shepard Place Shops – 1001 Casitas Pass Road Carpinteria, CA 93013. Join us, February 27th, 2023, at 10:30 AM for a live demonstration and more at the EV 101 booth hosted by Community Environmental Council.