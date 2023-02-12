No More Mud

The people of Carpinteria are tired of not having their voice heard about the current mud dumping at Carpinteria Beach. Government agencies saying water is safe, yet it is mud red, beach unrecreatable, and dump trucks in town for over one month with mud and debris being dumped on Ash Avenue.

Called California Coastal Commission, County Supervisor Das Williams, EPA in S.F., CalEPA, Channel Island Keepers, NOAA, Heal the Ocean. No one seems concerned with polluting our ocean. There needs to be a better alternative to dump debris from the flood basins. Perhaps a landfill or mud can be recycled for construction purposes.

Created this petition and would like for the other side of the story to be told. https://www.change.org/STOPTHEDUMPCARPINTERIA.