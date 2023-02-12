UCSB Rolls Past UC Davis 84-74

A dynamic offense led by Ajay Mitchell, Josh Pierre-Louis and Miles Norris lifted the UCSB men’s basketball team to a 84-74 victory over UC Davis on Saturday night.

The Gauchos shot 61.1 percent from the floor for the game and never allowed the visiting Aggies to take control, despite 30 points from the Big West Conference leading scorer Elijah Pepper.

“Anytime you get 18 assists, you’re really sharing the ball,” Coach Pasternack said. “We shot 61 percent; basketball is a game of percentages, and the team with the best percentages wins. I thought our second half defense was great as we held them to just 40 percent. These factors are ultimately why we won the game.”

UCSB (20-4 overall, 11-2 Big West) remains atop the Big West Conference standings one game ahead of second-place UC Irvine. The Gauchos will host the Anteaters on Wednesday, Feb. 15.

Pierre-Louis had a strong all-around game with seven rebounds and a team-high eight assists to go along with his 18 points. His performance took the Gauchos to a level that few teams can match.

“When he is locked in, he is one of the best players in the league,” said Pasternack of Pierre-Louis.

Mitchell scored a team-high 24 points and knocked down all five of his three-point attempts. Norris added 16 points, eight rebounds and two blocks. Calvin Wishart was a key contributor off the bench and finished with eleven points.

UCSB’s Andre Kelly and Ty Johnson of UC Davis got into a scuffle late in the second half that spilled over onto the sideline as teammates from both sides engaged. There has been no word from UCSB or the Big West Conference on potential disciplinary actions.