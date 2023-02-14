Announcement

Goleta Beach County Park Ongoing Emergency Operations

By County of Santa Barbara
Tue Feb 14, 2023 | 1:27pm

(SANTA BARBARA, Calif.) – Beach nourishment operations are expected to continue at Goleta Beach  County Park until the end of March, 2023. There will be a temporary pause in truck hauling starting  today, with hauling tentatively resuming by Monday, Feb. 20, 2023. Truck hauling has been paused  temporarily while sediment at the source locations is excavated, stockpiled, and sorted to be inspected for  beach compatibility. During the temporary pause in work, the park’s west end will remain closed. The  material in this area is unstable and walking through the work site could lead to an injury. 

On February 9, 2023, the Santa Barbara County Community Services Department, Parks Division. partially reopened Goleta Beach County Park to the public. Parking, BBQ grills, beach access, and  restrooms will be open from sunrise to sunset in the area between the park entrance and pier. The  parking lot at the far east end and the pier will remain closed due to damage sustained during the January  2023 storms. While some repairs are underway and assessments of the pier are ongoing, it is anticipated  to be several weeks before the east parking lot and pier can reopen safely.  

The park’s west end will remain closed due to ongoing emergency beach operations. Work in this area  will continue next week, Monday through Saturday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Park visitors should be aware of  large trucks entering and exiting the park and keep away from the operation area. The material in this  area is unstable, and walking through the work site could lead to an injury. Work that began on Jan. 11,  2023 is expected to last until the end of March, 2023. On Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, Santa Barbara County  proclaimed a local emergency due to the January 2023 Storm impacts. Goleta Beach Park is an active  emergency response site under this declaration and state and federal emergency declarations. Beach  nourishment operations are conducted through emergency permits from state and federal agencies.  People traveling on the Obern Trail Path (Atascadero Creek Trail) should stay on the trail for transit  through the park only; and use caution when traveling through the park due to operations near the park  entrance. 

For more information on beach nourishment operations, visit countyofsb.org/emergencybeachops.

Tue Feb 14, 2023 | 21:53pm
https://www.independent.com/2023/02/14/goleta-beach-county-park-ongoing-emergency-operations/

