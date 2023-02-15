SBIFF’s Daily Free Film – Thursday Feb 16th

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

We are excited to offer daily free films and events at SBIFF. Admission will be on a first-come, first-served basis following passholder admission.

Patrick and the Whale

Thursday, February 16th at 2:00pm

Arlington Theatre

Patrick Dykstra has dedicated his life to following and diving with whales. Over the past 20 years, he has learned how whales see and hear, how they perceive other creatures in the water, and how they behave at close quarters. He has a finely-tuned sense of how to act when within touching distance of a whale. In 2019, Patrick experienced a life-changing event when he had a close encounter with a female sperm whale.

Directed by Mark Fletcher – 72 min