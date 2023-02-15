Announcement

SBIFF’s Daily Free Film – Thursday Feb 16th

Credit: Courtesy
By Santa Barbara International Film Festival
Wed Feb 15, 2023 | 10:23am

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

We are excited to offer daily free films and events at SBIFF. Admission will be on a first-come, first-served basis following passholder admission.

Patrick and the Whale
Thursday, February 16th at 2:00pm
Arlington Theatre

Patrick Dykstra has dedicated his life to following and diving with whales. Over the past 20 years, he has learned how whales see and hear, how they perceive other creatures in the water, and how they behave at close quarters. He has a finely-tuned sense of how to act when within touching distance of a whale. In 2019, Patrick experienced a life-changing event when he had a close encounter with a female sperm whale.

Directed by Mark Fletcher – 72 min

Wed Feb 15, 2023 | 20:28pm
https://www.independent.com/2023/02/15/sbiffs-daily-free-film-thursday-feb-16th/

More Like This

Login

Please note this login is to submit events or press releases. Use this page here to login for your Independent subscription

Not a member? Sign up here.