I am an eighth-generation Santa Barbarian decendant of the Ortega Family. Born, raised, employed, purchased house, married, raised children, and reside in North Goleta area between highway 154 and Patterson Avenue. This is one of or the only areas on Hollister that still has some orchards and nurseries operating from the start of State Street to the end of Hollister Avenue.

Goleta and Santa Barbara are starting to look like L.A., Oxnard, and Ventura with nothing but housing, traffic, and people.

I understand the problem of housing as only one of my four children can afford to live in this area. I worked two jobs all my working life to afford to live in Santa Barbara. But it is Santa Barbara and Goleta, and that’s why we live here! It is the most expensive place to live!

If we approve all this new housing, I fear the place I love so much will be ruined, and once it is built it will never go away. Please send a letter to your supervisor to oppose all of the new developments. I have not even touched on other issues to oppose (water, roads, parking, parks, shopping,etc.)