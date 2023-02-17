Baxter, Turnpike, and Emmet

Baxter

Credit: Courtesy

Life is a wonderful adventure with Baxter by your side!

This handsome 1-year-old husky hopes to find someone to explore the world with him. Baxter is a goofy and active boy who loves to spend time with his human friends in the great outdoors. He does well with other dogs and would be thrilled to find a home with a dog his size who would be willing to play with him.

Santa Barbara Humane offers high-quality, affordable medical care, dog training, and adoption through its two campuses in Santa Maria and Santa Barbara. Cat and kitten walk-in adoption hours are Friday through Sunday from 12 to 4 p.m. All other services are by appointment only from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Make an appointment at sbhumane.org or call (805) 964-4777.

Turnpike

Credit: Courtesy

This young fellow got very lucky when he was found abandoned near a bike path with an injured ear. He was gathered up, brought to BUNS, and life got quickly better for him. His ear has healed and, although he was nervous and shy at first, Turnpike has become a friendly, happy and healthy bunny. He is neutered, vaccinated, micro-chipped, and litter trained. This sweet boy is ready for his people to come take him home!

Emmet

Credit: Courtesy

Here is one super-cute, tri-colored, American Guinea pig. He is young, energetic, and curious about life and the big world. Emmet will love you, and all the fresh greens and bits of carrot you bring him, forever! This sweet fellow has so much life and love to share with the lucky person or persons who take him home. Could this be you?

Turnpike, Emmet, and many other cuties await your visit to BUNS: 5474 Overpass Rd. in Goleta, M-F from 2 to 4 p.m. and Saturday from 12 to 4 p.m., or by appointment. Go to bunssb.org, call (805) 683-0521, or email info@bunssb.org for more info.