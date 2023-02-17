The Home Page | Love & Whimsy All Around

This edition of The Home Page was originally emailed to subscribers on February 12, 2023. To receive Sarah Sinclair’s real estate newsletter in your inbox each Sunday, sign up at independent.com/newsletters.

Credit: Rafael Bautista

Calling all sweethearts! I loved writing about this historic home in Samarkand for this week’s Make Myself at Home article. This being Valentine’s week, I also loved this detail on one living room wall:

Credit: Sarah Sinclair

I myself collect hearts all year ’round, and LOVE seeing them everywhere this time of year.

Credit: Rikki Snyder

Joy in the kitchen, calm in the office: This article from Architectural Digest was originally published as a new year’s list of design tips, but I think they work any time throughout the year. The author lists six tips to “infuse your space with healing energy that will give off good vibes year round.” Dimming the lights, cleansing the bathroom, or adding crystals placed with intention are just a few examples. I tend to gravitate towards the whimsical, so joyful kitchen ideas, like the example from Hilary Matt Interiors, shown above, always tickle my fancy.

Credit: Jim Bartsch

Speaking of whimsy, arguably the king of whimsy himself, local architect Jeff Shelton caught my eye over on Instagram with a couple of recent posts showing off his Oak Tree residence. The living room, above, features lighting placed to mimic the solar system, while this staircase:

Credit: Jim Bartsch

… offers a poem conceived by the home’s owner, illustrated by colorful riser tiles designed by Jeff. The playfully cartoonish railing was made by David Shelton, keeping it all in the family.

Credit: Joe Ramos

The Santa Ynez Valley just saw a record-setting residential sale. The equestrian ranch known as Rancho Verde was recently sold by Joe Ramos for $5.9 million, making it the highest priced sale in the region for properties under 10 acres. Rancho Verde is located at 1460 Calzada Avenue in Santa Ynez, and features a long list of equestrian-specific amenities along with a gorgeous 4-bedroom 3-bath adobe home reminiscent of an old mission. Dan Johnson represented the buyer of the property. Both agents are with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties, keeping this sale all in the “family,” too.

All of your SBIFF details are inside this week's issue: with Cate on the front cover and a super zen retreat on the real estate cover.

