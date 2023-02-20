Sleepwalking into WWIII

As 20 percent of Santa Barbara County suffers food insecurity and Santa Barbara Unified School District issues an urgent call for more affordable housing, we must tell Congress to prioritize urgent needs at home over the pursuit of endless war.

To date, Congress has approved $105 billion for the war in Ukraine, with an estimated half filling the coffers of weapons manufacturers in what some call a giant money-laundering scheme.

It’s been a year since Russia invaded Ukraine and almost a decade since the U.S. violated the MINSK Peace Accord to arm Ukrainian nationalists battling Russian separatists in a civil war in Eastern Ukraine.

For the greater good, to end human suffering, to stop further ecocide — 50,000 dead dolphins washing up on the shores of the Black Sea — to thwart an existential climate crisis, and to prevent nuclear annihilation, we must demand our Congress stop funding the U.S.-Russia proxy war in Ukraine.

The mantra “fight to the last Ukrainian” translates to “fight to the last human being on earth.”

Let us not sleepwalk into WWIII.

Stop the weapons. Start the talks. Ceasefire now.