GoFundMe for Elderly Santa Barbara Woman Who Needs Teeth to Eat

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Credit: Courtesy

Text taken from the GoFundMe page:

If you have lived in Santa Barbara for a few years, you have likely seen Ruth Marshall and her dog Star about town, on local TV, or in the local newspaper. Though Ruth can no longer walk adequately, she happily rolls her red personal scooter to her favorite music venue, restaurant, or public park. With her cropped white hair, huge smile, and the ever-present Star, Ruth can be hard to miss.

Although Ruth keeps her medical issues which she struggles with to herself, she is no longer able to walk or drive at her age. Ruth is also at a point to where she desperately needs dentures, and is unable to continue eating a healthy diet. Now in her mid 80s, Ruth is in dire need of maintaining proper nutrition. We know how lucky we are to have teeth, but our dear Ruth is now existing without any.

Ruth has spent her entire life helping others, particularly children. Ruth spent many years helping children to master horsemanship, as well as driving a school bus to take them to and from school. Until recently, Ruth was an avid traveler, camper, and daily ocean swimmer. Due to age and ongoing health issues, Ruth must now rely on a part-time helper and her trusty scooter.

We have been doing what we can to enhance Ruth’s day to day life, but the need for new dentures is an issue that we hope to get some help with so that it will happen in the very near future.

If you could spare as much as one dollar, we would consider it a generous donation. If you could spare a little more, we would consider any amount a blessing.

Thank you,

The family of Ruth Marshall