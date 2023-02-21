Santa Barbara Police Investigating Assault with Deadly Weapon Near Shoreline Drive

Police are investigating a fight and assault near Shoreline Drive and Santa Barbara City College’s West Campus Sunday afternoon that left at least one juvenile male injured with a stab wound to the gut, according to authorities.

Witnesses reported a “fight in progress” shortly after 3:30 p.m. around the 800 block of Shoreline Drive, and according to scanner traffic, a victim was seen walking away from the scene a few minutes later before the fight resumed and some of those involved made their way up the ramp to SBCC’s West Campus.

Multiple officers reported to the scene, and while they were investigating the incident they heard a report of a male juvenile victim who had arrived at Cottage Hospital with “what appeared to be a stab wound to his abdomen,” according to Santa Barbara Police Department spokesperson Sgt. Ethan Ragsdale.

The juvenile victim was treated at Cottage Hospital, and Ragsdale said his injuries were “non-life-threatening.”

Police are investigating the incident, which is being considered an assault with a deadly weapon, but Ragsdale made no mention of gang involvement for either of the parties involved.

“Currently, no arrests have been made in connection with the disturbance, and this is believed to be an isolated incident,” Ragsdale said. “This case is currently under active investigation.”

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Santa Barbara Police Department at (805) 897-2371.