UC Santa Barbara Students Host Bake Sale for Turkey

To raise money for those affected by the recent earthquakes in Turkey, the Turkish Students and Scholars Association (TSSA) at UC Santa Barbara has been hosting fundraisers at restaurants around Isla Vista and selling baklava and other Turkish treats on campus. So far, they have raised more than $2,500 for AHBAP, a non-governmental charity organization in Turkey that is supporting families recovering from the devastation.

Emre Cikisir, president of TSSA, said they could not have raised the money without the help of Ali Uzuntepe, the owner of Sade Turkish Coffee and Delights in Carpinteria, who has been providing them trays of baklava for free to support their fundraising efforts. The students plan to have a stand in front of The Arbor on UCSB’s campus for the next week.