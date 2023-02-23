Los Padres National Forest Seeks Public Comment on OHV Grant Application

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SOLVANG, Calif.— Los Padres National Forest officials today announced that recreation managers are seeking public comments on proposals for the state of California Off Highway Vehicle (OHV) grant program.

Los Padres National Forest is proposing to submit grant applications supporting OHV management activities on the national forest. The grant proposals include projects for operation and maintenance, restoration, and law enforcement.

The State is using an Internet-based “On-Line Grant Application” process as the means to apply for grant funding. Preliminary applications are due March 6, 2023. This will open a two month-long public review and comment period which runs from March 7 to May 1, 2023. The final grant applications are due June 5, 2023.

After March 6, preliminary applications will be available for public review and comment online by visiting the California State OHV Grants and Cooperative Agreements program website at www.ohv.parks.ca.gov. Hard copies may be requested by contacting Los Padres Public Services staff officer Michael Papa at michael.papa@usda.gov.

Comments should be submitted via email to www.ohv.parks.ca.gov and can also be mailed to Los Padres National Forest, 1980 Old Mission Drive, Solvang, CA 93463 ATTN: Recreation/OHV.

Los Padres National Forest and the State of California Department of Parks and Recreation have maintained a successful, three-decade partnership that has resulted in funding assistance for well-managed OHV recreation on Los Padres.

For more information on Los Padres National Forest, please visit the Forest website at http://www.fs.usda.gov/lpnf.