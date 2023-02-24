Another Pickle

Having read the article about Three Pickles opening soon at the location that the South Coast Deli was evicted from, I can only say, “Poor choice, Three Pickles.”

While it’s not Three Pickles’ fault that South Coast Deli’s lease wasn’t renewed, when you patronize a business, you’re also supporting a landlord. I mean, where does it end?

The landlords of Santa Barbara have made it quite difficult to live, work, or have a business in this area. I suppose that under our capitalist system the landlords of this beautiful area are only doing what is encouraged and advantageous for themselves and their families.

And so the town becomes more bourgeois, tourist-y, and culturally bland as time goes on.

But anyway, I won’t support this landlord by supporting his new tenant even though I’ve enjoyed their product in the past. And there’s no convenient parking on that block.