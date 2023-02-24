Public Health Officials Urge Vaccinations for Preteens

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

(SANTA BARBARA, Calif.) – Santa Barbara County Public Health Department is joining the California Department of Public Health in recognizing February 26 – March 4, 2023 as “Preteen Vaccine Week.” Vaccines are one of the best ways to avoid serious and deadly diseases. They even help stop some types of cancer. The Preteen Vaccine Week focuses on protecting kids 11 and 12 against dangerous, vaccine-preventable diseases now and into adulthood.

Many adolescents may have missed out on important vaccines during the pandemic, putting them at risk for catching infectious diseases that can have devastating effects on their health. After long and careful review by health experts and doctors, vaccines are known to be a safe and effective way to provide protection to our children. By ensuring our children stay up to date on recommended vaccinations, we are protecting our children, families, and community from serious, life-threatening illnesses.

The human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine, which can be given starting at age 9, protects against cancers caused by HPV. HPV is estimated to cause nearly 37,000 cases of cancer in men and women every year in the U.S. Preteens also need vaccines against whooping cough (Tdap) and meningitis (MenACWY), when they are 11-12 years old. The COVID-19 vaccine, including the updated (bivalent) booster, is recommended to protect preteens against COVID19. Incoming 7th graders must provide proof of having received the whooping cough shot and two doses of chickenpox vaccine before starting school. Flu vaccine is also recommended for everyone 6 months or older, not just preteens and teens.

Paige Batson, Deputy Director for the Community Health Division reminds parents, “If you haven’t done so already, ask your doctor about the vaccines recommended for your child at their preteen visit, plus a flu vaccination every year.”

Any child without coverage should be able to get vaccinations without a financial burden. Under the Affordable Care Act, most health plans are required to cover CDC-recommended vaccines at all ages without charging a deductible or copayment. Parents can contact their health care provider or local health department for information about the Vaccines for Children Program (VFC), which provides free vaccines to eligible kids.

For more information, please visit www.ShotsForSchool.org or www.GetImmunizedCA.org.