It Takes Two to Tangle

As much as I respect Marcy Winograd’s commitment to peace and environmental protection, I must disagree with the call she makes in her February 20 letter.

Publishing the demand for a ceasefire in the Ukrainian war in a Santa Barbara journal is either naive or implies that the U.S. could force such a status. It cannot occur unilaterally. Removing U.S. military support would not lead to a ceasefire but to capitulation. And telling Putin to cease firing after a year of his aggression is sort of like telling Hitler to stop firing in 1939.

We are not “sleepwalking into WW III” but hoping to prevent exactly that. Had the civilized world intervened earlier to stop Hitler we may have saved the 60 million who perished in that conflagration (to say nothing of the environmental destruction it wrought).