Limited Services at Central Library Due to Construction: March 6 – March 13

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SANTA BARBARA, CA – March 2, 2023

Due to construction projects, Santa Barbara Public Library will have limited services at Central Library March 6, 2023, through March 13, 2023 . Asbestos abatement will be conducted as part of the new ADA elevator construction and for the health and safety of staff and patrons, the main library will be inaccessible. Limited services will be available in the Faulkner Gallery.

Reserved items that are not picked up by the end of the business day Saturday, March 4, will be relocated to the Faulkner Gallery. A limited number of materials will also be available for browsing. Library staff will be on hand to check out materials and assist with Library accounts during regular business hours, Tuesday through Saturday of this week.

No storytimes will take place in Faulkner Gallery during this time period. Instead, Central Library’s early literacy programs have been relocated to Alameda Park. Join us for Wiggly Storytime on Tuesday, March 7 at 10:30 a.m. and Bilingual Music & Movement at 10:15 a.m. and our Baby & Me program at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, March 8. Additional storytimes are available at Eastside Library and with the Library on the Go van throughout the week.

Other programs will continue as scheduled. Please visit the Library’s calendar for full details.

The Faulkner Galleries will be open and available for viewing of art during Central Library’s normal open hours, with the exception of scheduled room rentals.

Library services such as computer use, printing, microfilm access, reference assistance will not be available during this time.

SBPL would like to thank the community for their patience as we navigate construction. We look forward to the new Michael Towbes Plaza and accessible elevator to be completed later this year.