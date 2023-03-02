Santa Barbara Association of REALTORS® Announces Disaster Relief Program Following January Storms

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Anyone in Santa Barbara County whose housing was impacted by the January 2023 storms may be eligible for financial assistance up to $3,000. Specifically, Santa Barbara County residents who faced displacement or whose homes were damaged or destroyed may qualify for relief provided by the Santa Barbara Association of REALTORS®, in partnership with the REALTORS® Relief Foundation.

Assistance is available for qualified applicants to assist with the following:

• Monthly mortgage expense for the primary residence that was damaged by the Flooding Disaster, or; • Rental cost due to displacement from the primary residence resulting from the Flooding disaster, or; • Hotel reimbursement due to displacement from the primary residence resulting from the Flooding Disaster.

Residents who qualify may apply for reimbursement of one month’s mortgage, rent payment, or hotel reimbursement, or $3,000 – whichever is less.

This is not the first time that the Santa Barbara Association of REALTORS® has given back to the community following disaster. In the wake of the Thomas Fire and Montecito Debris Flow, the Santa Barbara Association of REALTORS® joined the Ojai Board of REALTORS® and the Ventura County Coastal Association of REALTORS® to provide their communities with financial assistance, enough to help over 200 families.

The REALTORS® Relief Foundation (RRF) was originally created by the National Association of REALTORS® in response to the 9/11 attacks, and has gone on to help several communities rebuild after disasters ranging from wildfires to hurricanes. Through its efforts, the RRF has helped more than 19,000 families stay in their homes.

To apply for disaster relief assistance, please visit https://www.sbaor.org/forms/adra/ About the Santa Barbara Association of REALTORS®: The Santa Barbara Association of REALTORS® represents approximately 1,300 members from all real estate specialties including residential sales, commercial sales, development, property management and appraisals within the South Coast of Santa Barbara. The Mission of the Santa Barbara Association of REALTORS® and MLS is to be the trusted voice for real estate, a resource for our community and an advocate for our members’ success and the public we serve.