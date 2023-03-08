Rotary Club of Santa Barbara Recognizes Dos Pueblos High School Teacher Douglas Caines 

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA – The Rotary Club of Santa Barbara recognized Douglas Caines for his leadership as a ninth through twelfth grade teacher at Dos Pueblos High School in the Santa Barbara Unified School District. Caines teaches in the Dos Pueblos Career Technical Education Media pathway, which includes courses in advanced broadcast journalism, animation, and graphic design.

At the Rotary Club’s lunch meeting on March 3, 2023, Caines was awarded with a plaque and $1,000 check for classroom needs.

Recipients of this recognition are chosen with the assistance of the Santa Barbara County Education Office’s Teachers Network. Caines is the third of four teachers who will be recognized by the Rotary Club of Santa Barbara throughout the year.

Caines was nominated by Dos Pueblos High School Principal Bill Woodard. He shared: “Doug Caines is deserving of recognition for his enthusiasm, expertise, and countless hours of devotion to giving our Dos Pueblos media students real-world experiences creating videos, live-streaming events, and learning the ins and outs of being a media professional. He is supportive, patient, committed, and above all, his students respect him and know he is always in their corner. ”

County Superintendent of Schools Susan Salcido acknowledged the Rotary Club’s gracious support of educators and 30-year history of commitment to education. “The Rotary Club’s recognition of outstanding teachers like Mr. Caines reflects a community that truly values education. We appreciate the Rotary for their generosity and are grateful for the dedication Mr. Caines displays each and every day.”

“The Rotary Club of Santa Barbara has a long tradition of supporting youth and educators in our community. Honoring outstanding teachers like Mr. Caines is an example of our commitment,” said Michael Baker, President of the Rotary Club of Santa Barbara and CEO of the United Boys & Girls Club of Santa Barbara County. “We are fortunate to have so many outstanding teachers in our area, and the Rotary Club of Santa Barbara’s Teacher Recognition Award program is our way of extending gratitude for their important work.”