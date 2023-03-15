Property owners near the Hot Springs trailhead started placing boulders in the public right of way about two years ago, for the obviously illegal purpose of blocking hikers from parking near the trailhead.

Independent reporter Jean Yamamura calls this “landscaping” and claims it had been there for years. Not just “landscaping” but “habitat.” She also claims that the trailhead has “limited legal parking.” No, there was always plenty of legal parking until these boulders were illegally placed.

She falsely claims “the county was attempting to add more [parking]” when in fact they were just trying to restore what always had been there. The Hot Springs trailhead serves many trails, all of which have been rendered inaccessible.

It is gratifying that all 58 California counties have stepped up to call attention to this lawlessness by the property owners and by the courts. This is the kind of behavior during the Civil Rights era that called for federal intervention. It is disheartening to see the Independent print such a distorted story worthy of Fox. Can we please have truthful coverage on this case of lawlessness that affects so much of our community?