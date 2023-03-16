Truth Be Told

There was a drizzle this morning.

Grey skies and dampness are unmistakable. A simple truth to be sure.

The currency of truth resides in our daily lives.

We feel safe when we know what to expect.

Sometimes, an untruth attempts to infiltrate. Life is breathed into it by ignorance or malevolence, oftentimes both. It does not change or refute the truth, yet if allowed to endure, it becomes an avatar, a manifestation of an idea that for some becomes real

In today’s America, the truth and the untruth battle for supremacy. Yet unlike previous times, truth based on facts is challenged. Not by a factual rebuttal but by loud screams of nonsense wanting to drown out reason.

The untruth, the lie often borders on absurdity which times lends itself for the uneducated to be more believable.

From this parturition, a multi-billion-dollar network was born. And two words that should have never been put together, “Fox News” anointed their network as the bastion of mendacity.

And we have seen and experienced (trump) the existential danger it poses.

Truth will survive it is the immovable object. However, untruths for those susceptible create a vacuous irresistible force.