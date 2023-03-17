Jock, Gigi and Red

Jock

Credit: Courtesy

Hiya, I’m Jock — the schnauzer/Westie mix with a heart of gold! Even though I’m 9 years old, I act like a young pup and have enough energy to keep up with anyone! I’m a happy-go-lucky dude who loves everyone I meet. I’m always wagging my tail and looking for belly rubs, ear scratches, and hugs. I’ve got plenty of love to give, and I hope to find a forever home where I can share it all. Whether we’re going on adventures or just chilling at home, I’ll be by your side every step of the way. I love all people, big and small. So if you’re looking for a loyal and fun-loving companion to join you on life’s journey, look no further than me, Jock! Let’s make some memories together. Contact SYVHumane/DAWG at (805) 688-8224.

Gigi

Credit: Courtesy

Gigi is a very sweet 1.5-2-year-old German Shepherd who was rescued from a high kill shelter on the date of her scheduled euthanasia. This sweet cuddle bug has had an extended stay with her foster due to the fact that she had a surprise litter of two puppies (she has since been spayed) about a month after her stay began. The shelter nor the rescue even knew that she was pregnant!

This bundle of energy starts off timid and expresses it vocally, but once she decides you are her person, she lives for you and would love nothing more than to be with you all the time following you from room to room. She would do well in a home situation that has lots of room for her to play and with a person who has lots and lots of time to spend on her. A single person who enjoys extra long walks might just be the key to unlocking Gigi’s thriving future.

Although her foster loves her very much, her size isn’t conducive to living in her foster’s apartment with her cat foster brother (who, by the way, while she enjoys chasing for fun, she has never shown a prey drive for).

Due to the way that Gigi hides her true self, multiple meet and greets are encouraged and required to make sure that you get the full sense of who she is once she is comfortable with you. An experienced dog handler who is confident in training high-energy large breed dogs is a HUGE plus.

To schedule a Meet and Greet with Gigi, please contact Kennels 2 Couches at (805) 450-1010 or info@kennels2couches.org.



Kennels2Couches is a local to Santa Barbara 501c3 nonprofit specializing in taking large breed dogs from high kill shelters to give them a chance at life. To see about other adoptable dogs or to become one of our much needed loving fosters and continue the mission, please contact Kennels 2 Couches at (805) 450-1010 or info@kennels2couches.org.

Red

Credit: Courtesy

Red is a German Shepherdy, Heelery, spotted-tongued charmer. He loves to play ball and go on leash walks. He is about 2.5 years old and 50 lbs. Red is waiting for the right person or family to come to adopt him and be his best friend for life. Could that be you?

K-9 Placement and Assistance League, Inc. (K-9 PALS) is assisting in promoting Red for adoption. For adoption inquiries, please call (805) 681-5285 at the Santa Barbara County Animal Services Shelter, 5473 Overpass Road, Santa Barbara, CA.

To view more dogs for adoption, go to K-9PALS.org. K-9 PALS – K-9 Placement and Assistance League, Inc. is the all-volunteer, non-profit 501C3 organization dedicated to providing humane care, forever homes and advocacy for homeless and abandoned dogs in Santa Barbara County. K-9 PALS provides life-saving veterinary care, behavior enrichment, daily supplies, and comforts for the dogs of the SBCAS animal shelters. To donate to K-9 PALS to help in their great work go to www.k-9pals.org, or 805-570-0415, or info@k-9pals.org or at K-9 PALS, P.O. Box 60755 Santa Barbara, CA 93160-0755.