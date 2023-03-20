The Housing Authority of the City of Santa Barbara and Food Bank of Santa Barbara County Hold Monthly Food Distribution Event for Community Members

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Santa Barbara, CA, March 20, 2023 – The Housing Authority of the City of Santa Barbara (HACSB) hosted its monthly Healthy Food Pantry event on Wednesday, March 15, 2023 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Presidio Springs Community Room located at 721 Laguna St, Santa Barbara, CA. The Healthy Food Pantry events are a collaboration between HACSB, 2nd Story Associates, and the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County, who provides the supply of food.

Every third Wednesday of the month, the Housing Authority and Foodbank of Santa Barbara County provide local community members with a bag of fresh produce and nonperishables. Approximately 145 bags of food are given out at each event.

”Food insecurity is still prevalent in our community and it is a fundamental need in Santa Barbara. The Housing Authority’s monthly food distribution aims to fill that necessity and continue to provide this important resource to those experiencing a hardship,” said Leticia Zuniga, HACSB Resident Programs Specialist.

The Healthy Food Pantry event is a part of the Housing Authority of the City of Santa Barbara’s commitment to helping families and individuals create a foundation for stability, wellbeing and self-sufficiency. For more information about the Healthy Food Pantry, please contact Leticia Zuñiga at (805) 897-1059.

About Housing Authority of the City of Santa Barbara

The Housing Authority of the City of Santa Barbara is a local public agency created for the purpose of providing safe, decent, and quality affordable housing and supportive services to eligible persons with limited incomes, through a variety of federal, state, local and private resources. Since 1969, the Housing Authority of the City of Santa Barbara has developed and/or secured over 4,000 units of affordable rental housing for Santa Barbara through a variety of federal, state, local and private funding sources. For more information, please visit hacsb.org.