FULL CLOSURE OF US HIGHWAY 101 NEAR STATE ROUTE 135 IN LOS ALAMOS TONIGHT

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY – A project to reconstruct the bridges on US 101 at the Interchange with State Route 135 in Los Alamos will result in a full overnight closure in both directions of US 101 tonight.

The Northbound and southbound lanes of US 101 will be closed at the Interchange with State Route 135 tonight, March 23 from 8 pm until Friday, March 24 at 6 am.

Travelers headed north on US 101 will detour at exit 154 to Hwy. 135 (Bell Street) to the northbound US 101 on-ramp.

Travelers headed south on US 101 will detour at exit 154 to Hwy. 135 (Bell Street) to the southbound US 101 on-ramp.

Electronic message boards and detour signs will advise travelers of the full highway closure.

The contractor for this $10 million project is CalPortland Construction of Santa Maria, CA. It is scheduled to be complete in Spring of this year.

Road information and updates can also be found on Caltrans District 5 Social Media platforms: Twitter at: @CaltransD5, Facebook at: Caltrans Central Coast (District 5) and Instagram at: Caltrans_D5.