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Over the past 18 months, the Santa Barbara Police Department (SBPD) has seen increases in e-bike-related traffic collisions, e-bike-related offenses, and public complaints regarding unsafe e-bike operation. The Department has been working with schools, community organizations, and local partners to address these concerns through education, prevention, and enforcement.

The SBPD continues to partner with several Santa Barbara City Departments, Move Santa Barbara County, the Santa Barbara Unified School District, and the Council on Alcoholism and Drug Abuse in these efforts. Please see the links at the bottom of the press release for more information on these groups’ collective efforts and applicable laws.

Education has been a key part of the Department’s approach to addressing e-bike safety concerns. Over the past year, the SBPD has provided e-bike safety training at nine local elementary and junior high schools. The training featured presentations from the Department’s traffic unit and bicycle patrol team. The Department has also used press releases and social media to remind riders and families about California’s e-bike laws and the importance of safe riding practices.

E-bike enforcement has also increased. Since April 2025, the SBPD has issued nearly 600 administrative citations for unsafe e-bike operation. These citations include an optional, education-based diversion program for juveniles, coordinated with the Council on Alcoholism and Drug Abuse.

During the summer of 2026, officers conducted three two-day e-bike safety enforcement details to address unsafe riding behaviors. These details focused on all areas of Santa Barbara. The enforcement stops gave officers opportunities to educate riders and take enforcement action when appropriate. Officers issued over 170 citations and impounded 20 illegal e-motorcycles during the combined 6-day operation.

With the new school year underway, Officers will also continue working with local schools and youth organizations to reinforce safe riding habits and help young riders understand their responsibilities under California law. This will be achieved through ongoing educational presentations.

Enforcement of e-bike laws remains a priority. The SBPD will continue to enforce existing e-bike laws, with additional safety enforcement details provided on a regular basis.

The SBPD encourages parents to talk with their children about e-bike safety, including following traffic laws, riding responsibly, and staying aware of pedestrians, motorists, and other cyclists. By working with parents, educators, and community organizations, the SBPD hopes to promote safer riding habits, prevent collisions, and help keep our community safe.