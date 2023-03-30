2023 Annual
Summer Camp Guide
Sports
Check out the rest of the Summer Camp Guide here!
2023 UCSB Junior Tennis Camps
Half, full-day, and overnight tennis camps on the UCSB campus.
Ages 6-18. ICA Building UCSB Athletics, 552 University Rd. Call (805) 450-6876 or (805) 452-7754 or email sthibodeau@ucsb.edu.
ucsbtenniscamps.totalcamps.com/shop/EVENT
Basketball Camp
Campers will learn fundamental basketball skills like dribbling, passing, shot technique, and the importance of teamwork.
Ages 6-11. Carrillo Gym, 100 E. Carrillo St. Call (805) 564-5418 or email Camps@SantaBarbaraCA.gov.
SantaBarbaraCA.gov/SummerCamp
Boxing Camp
An introduction to the sport of boxing in a safe and fun environment.
Ages 10-17. State Street Boxing and Fitness, 318 State St. Call (805) 564-1644 or email statestreetboxingandfitness@gmail.com.
StateStreetBoxingAndFitness.com
Camp Elings: BMX
Boys and girls of all abilities can improve their skills, learn track etiquette, and get a workout.
Ages 5-12. Elings Park, 1298 Las Positas Rd. Call (805) 569-5611 or email mbaker@elingspark.org.
elingspark.org
Camp Elings: Tennis
Players of all levels participate in match play and work on tactical and technical drills and more with a park tennis pro.
Ages 5-14. Las Positas Tennis Courts, 1430 Las Positas Rd. Call (805) 569-5611 or email mbaker@elingspark.org.
elingspark.org
Cate Sports Academy Baseball Camp
This week-long baseball camp offers day and overnight options.
Grades 3-11. Cate School, 1960 Cate Mesa Rd., Carpinteria. Call (805) 684-4127 x134 or email jessica_seriano@cate.org.
catesummerprograms.org
Cate Sports Academy Nike Tennis Camp
Week-long tennis camp with day and overnight options in partnership with Nike (USSC).
Grades 3-11. Cate School, 1960 Cate Mesa Rd., Carpinteria. Call (805) 684-4127 x134 or email jessica_seriano@cate.org.
tinyurl.com/Cate-NikeTennis
Girls Inc. Summer Gymnastics Camp
Tumble into Girls Inc. for summer skill instruction, games, and performances with certified gymnastics coaches for beginner to intermediate levels.
Ages 5-12. Girls Inc. Gymnastics, 4973 Hollister Ave., Goleta. Call (805) 963-4757 or email info@girlsincsb.org.
girlsincsb.org/programs/gymnastics
Hearts Horse Experience Camp
Horseback riding will be introduced in a safe and supportive environment along with horsemanship skills, horse science, and horse care.
Ages 6-10. Hearts Equestrian Ctr., 4420 Calle Real. Call (805) 564-5418 or email Camps@SantaBarbaraCA.gov.
SantaBarbaraCA.gov/SummerCamp
Hendry’s Junior Lifeguards
This fun and educational junior lifeguard program is instructed and supervised by the S.B. Barbara County Lifeguards. Through a variety of ocean and beach activities, this program will improve your child’s confidence and knowledge in and around the marine environment.
Ages 8-17. Arroyo Burro County Park, 2981 Cliff Dr. Call (805) 699-0175 or email sbcojg@sbparks.org.
sbparks.org/jg
Ice Skating Camp!
Fun-focused ice-skating camp to keep your kids cool! A safe and welcoming environment to make new friends!
Ages 4-12. Ice in Paradise, 6985 Santa Felicia Dr., Goleta. Call (805) 879-1550 or email camps@iceinparadise.org.
iceinparadise.org
Lompoc Parks & Recreation Free
Jr. Giants Summer Baseball Program
The league (sponsored by the San Francisco Giants Community Fund) is open to all boys and girls ages and is a non-competitive baseball program where kids will play ball and learn about leadership, teamwork, integrity, and confidence.
Ages 5-13. Location: TBA. Call (805) 875-8092 or email jrgiants@sfgiants.com.
gojrgiants.org
Montecito YMCA Sports Camps
We’ve got the FUN-damentals of your favorite sports covered: basketball, soccer, flag football, beach sports, tennis, and Sports of all Sorts camp.
Ages 7-12. Montecito Family YMCA, 591 Santa Rosa Ln., Montecito. Call (805) 969-3288 or email MO.Info@ciymca.org.
tinyurl.com/YMCA-SummerCamp2023
Next Level Sports Camp
Campers can play baseball, flag football, lacrosse, soccer, volleyball, or ultimate frisbee each day while learning from great local coaches.
Ages 6-14. Page Youth Center, 4540 Hollister Ave. Call (714) 333-8623 or email jeff@nextlevelsportscamp.com.
nextlevelsportscamp.com
one. Soccer Schools
Elite residential and day soccer camps. Join one of the top soccer camps in the country.
Ages 5-18. Day: Girsh Park, 7050 Phelps Rd., Goleta; Residential: Cate School, 1960 Cate Mesa Rd., Carpinteria. Call (805) 845-6801 or email info@onescoccerschools.com.
onesoccerschools.com
Peak2Pacific Outdoor Adventures &
Environmental Education Summer Camp
Campers will spend the days ocean kayaking, stand-up paddle boarding, boogie boarding, surfing, and sailing with beach games, team building, and learning about marine biology.
Ages 5-14; CITs: ages 15-18. West Beach. Call (805) 689-8326 or email peak2pacific@gmail.com.
peak2pacific.com
Pickleball Camp
Campers will learn pickleball shot and volley techniques, proper serving and receiving, and game strategy.
Ages: 8-16. Municipal Tennis and Pickleball Center, 1414 Park Pl. Call (805) 564-5418 or email Camps@SantaBarbaraCA.gov.
SantaBarbaraCA.gov/SummerCamp
PYC Summer Sports Camp
Campers of all skill levels can participate in basketball, volleyball, indoor soccer, and multi-sport camp.
Grades 1-6. Page Youth Center, 4540 Hollister Ave. Call (805) 967-8778 x804 or email isaiah@pageyouthcenter.org.
tinyurl.com/PYC-SummerCamp
S.B. Gym Club Camp
The S.B. Gym Club will provide campers training in gymnastics, ninja/parkour, trampoline, cheer, aerial, and more.
Ages 4-17. S.B. Gymnastics Club, 4129 State St. Call (805) 869-2962 or email info@santabarbaragymnasticsclub.com.
santabarbaragymnasticsclub.com
S.B. Middle School
Mountain Biking & Bike Mechanics Camp
Learn the fundamentals of bike maintenance, go on epic rides, and develop your biking skills this summer.
Ages 9-12. S.B. Middle School, 1321 Alameda Padre Serra. Call (805) 682-2989 or email summercamp@sbms.org.
sbms.org/about/summer-camps
S.B. Polo & Racquet Club
Tennis Camp
This camp will offer a fun and memorable experience playing tennis, playing games, and swimming in the pool.
Ages 6+. S.B. Polo & Racquet Club, 3375 Foothill Rd., #1200, Carpinteria. Call (805) 684-6683 or email monica@sbpolo.com.
sbpolo.com/web/pages/camp
S.B. Rock Gym:
Kids Climbing Camp
Each day is packed with climbing activities, games, and craft making!
Ages 5-9. S.B. Rock Gym, 322 State St. Call (805) 770-3225 or email info@sbrockgym.com.
sbrockgym.com
S.B. Rock Gym Teen Rocks:
Gym to Crag
Kids will take their learned climbing skills outside to S.B.’s most iconic climbing locations!
Ages 10-15. 322 State St. Call (805) 770-3225 or email info@sbrockgym.com.
sbrockgym.com
S.B. Soccer Club:
Summer Camp Series
The curriculum will develop your child’s soccer skills through fun drills and games lead by a passionate, accredited coaching staff.
Ages 5-12. Girsh Park, 7050 Phelps Rd., Goleta. Call (805) 452-0083 or email bianca@santabarbarasc.org.
santabarbarasc.org/recreational-programs/camps
S.B. Soccer Summer Day Camps
Players of all ages and ability will improve ball control and knowledge of the game of soccer through drills and games.
Ages 5-12. Girsh Park, 7050 Phelps Rd., Goleta. Call (714) 222-1903 or email sbsoccercamps@gmail.com.
santabarbarasoccer.com
S.B. Middle School Sports Camp
Open your mind to new sports opportunities and discover hidden sports talents you didn’t know you had with coach Bryan.
Ages 9-12. 1321 Alameda Padre Serra. Call (805) 682-2989 or email summercamp@sbms.org.
sbms.org/about/summer-camps
S.B. Tennis Club Summer Camp
This camp is designed for players of all ages and abilities.
Ages 5-16. Tennis Club of S.B., 2375 Foothill Rd. Call (805) 682-4722 or email suzi@sbtennisclub.com.
santabarbaratennisclub.com
Skate Camp
Campers will learn proper skateboarding technique, practice new skills, and explore the challenges of Skater’s Point. All levels are welcome.
Ages 6-12. Skater’s Point, Cabrillo Blvd. Call (805) 564-5418 or email Camps@SantaBarbaraCA.gov.
SantaBarbaraCA.gov/SummerCamp
Soccer Camp
Campers will learn fundamental soccer skills like dribbling, passing, shot technique, and the importance of teamwork.
Ages 6-11. Cabrillo Ball Park, 800 E. Cabrillo Blvd. Call (805) 564-5418 or email Camps@SantaBarbaraCA.gov.
SantaBarbaraCA.gov/SummerCamp
Stuart C. Gildred YMCA Sports Camps
We’ve got the FUN-damentals of your favorite sports covered: basketball, tennis, flag football, and swim lessons and pool games.
Ages 6-14. Stuart C. Gildred Family YMCA, 900 N. Refugio Rd., Santa Ynez. Call (805) 686-2037 or email sg.info@ciymca.org.
tinyurl.com/YMCA-SummerCamp2023
Surf Happens Surf Camps
Get stoked! For the last 23 years, Surf Happens has introduced students to the joy of surfing.
Ages 4-17. 3825 Santa Claus Ln., Carpinteria. Call (805) 966-3613 or email info@surfhappens.com.
surfhappens.com/surf-camps/day-surf-camps
Tennis and Beach Camp
Campers will participate in structured tennis lessons, with breaks spent enjoying the beach.
Ages 7-15. Pershing Park Tennis Courts, 100 Castillo St. Call (805) 564-5418 or email Camps@SantaBarbaraCA.gov.
SantaBarbaraCA.gov/SummerCamp
Trapeze Camp
Campers will take flight on the flying trapeze and explore other circus activities like aerial silks, aerial hoop, juggling, and tumbling.
Ages 6-14. Plaza Vera Cruz, 110 E. Cota St. Call (805) 564-5418 or email Camps@SantaBarbaraCA.gov.
SantaBarbaraCA.gov/SummerCamp
UCSB Jr. Lifeguards
Program topics include oceanography, first aid, CPR, water rescue techniques, cooperation, competition techniques, and lifesaving methods.
Ages 8-17. Campus Point, Goleta Beach, and UCSB Department of Recreation. Call (805) 893-3913 or email camps@recreation.ucsb.edu.
tinyurl.com/UCSBJrLifeguard
UCSB Summer Day Camp
This action-packed program provides a variety of activities including ropes course, swimming, sports, and more throughout our recreation facilities!
Ages 5-14. UCSB Department of Recreation. Call (805) 893-3913 or email camps@recreation.ucsb.edu.
tinyurl.com/SummerDayUCSB
UCSB Surf & Kayak Camp
This camp will feature instruction in surfing, kayaking, paddle boarding, and boogie boarding all at our beautiful Campus Point!
Ages 9-15. Campus Point, UCSB. Call (805) 893-3913 or email camps@recreation.ucsb.edu.
tinyurl.com/UCSBsurf-kayak
UCSB Swim Lessons
Registration opens in early May for private and group swim lessons hosted by the Recreation Center pools!
Ages 3-16. Department. Call (805) 893-3913 or email camps@recreation.ucsb.edu.
recreation.ucsb.edu
Volleyball Camp
Campers learn and practice correct ball handling, passing, setting, hitting, and serving for each skill level.
Ages 9-17. East Beach Volleyball Courts, E. Cabrillo Blvd. Call (805) 564-5418 or email Camps@SantaBarbaraCA.gov.
SantaBarbaraCA.gov/SummerCamp
You must be logged in to post a comment.