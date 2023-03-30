2023 Annual Summer Camp Guide | Sports

2023 Annual

2023 UCSB Junior Tennis Camps

Half, full-day, and overnight tennis camps on the UCSB campus.

Ages 6-18. ICA Building UCSB Athletics, 552 University Rd. Call (805) 450-6876 or (805) 452-7754 or email sthibodeau@ucsb.edu.

ucsbtenniscamps.totalcamps.com/shop/EVENT

Basketball Camp

Campers will learn fundamental basketball skills like dribbling, passing, shot technique, and the importance of teamwork.

Ages 6-11. Carrillo Gym, 100 E. Carrillo St. Call (805) 564-5418 or email Camps@SantaBarbaraCA.gov.

SantaBarbaraCA.gov/SummerCamp

Boxing Camp

An introduction to the sport of boxing in a safe and fun environment.

Ages 10-17. State Street Boxing and Fitness, 318 State St. Call (805) 564-1644 or email statestreetboxingandfitness@gmail.com.

StateStreetBoxingAndFitness.com

Camp Elings: BMX

Boys and girls of all abilities can improve their skills, learn track etiquette, and get a workout.

Ages 5-12. Elings Park, 1298 Las Positas Rd. Call (805) 569-5611 or email mbaker@elingspark.org.

elingspark.org

Camp Elings: Tennis

Players of all levels participate in match play and work on tactical and technical drills and more with a park tennis pro.

Ages 5-14. Las Positas Tennis Courts, 1430 Las Positas Rd. Call (805) 569-5611 or email mbaker@elingspark.org.

elingspark.org

Cate Sports Academy Baseball Camp

This week-long baseball camp offers day and overnight options.

Grades 3-11. Cate School, 1960 Cate Mesa Rd., Carpinteria. Call (805) 684-4127 x134 or email jessica_seriano@cate.org.

catesummerprograms.org

Cate Sports Academy Nike Tennis Camp

Week-long tennis camp with day and overnight options in partnership with Nike (USSC).

Grades 3-11. Cate School, 1960 Cate Mesa Rd., Carpinteria. Call (805) 684-4127 x134 or email jessica_seriano@cate.org.

tinyurl.com/Cate-NikeTennis

Girls Inc. Summer Gymnastics Camp

Tumble into Girls Inc. for summer skill instruction, games, and performances with certified gymnastics coaches for beginner to intermediate levels.

Ages 5-12. Girls Inc. Gymnastics, 4973 Hollister Ave., Goleta. Call (805) 963-4757 or email info@girlsincsb.org.

girlsincsb.org/programs/gymnastics

Hearts Horse Experience Camp

Horseback riding will be introduced in a safe and supportive environment along with horsemanship skills, horse science, and horse care.

Ages 6-10. Hearts Equestrian Ctr., 4420 Calle Real. Call (805) 564-5418 or email Camps@SantaBarbaraCA.gov.

SantaBarbaraCA.gov/SummerCamp

Hendry’s Junior Lifeguards

This fun and educational junior lifeguard program is instructed and supervised by the S.B. Barbara County Lifeguards. Through a variety of ocean and beach activities, this program will improve your child’s confidence and knowledge in and around the marine environment.

Ages 8-17. Arroyo Burro County Park, 2981 Cliff Dr. Call (805) 699-0175 or email sbcojg@sbparks.org.

sbparks.org/jg

Ice Skating Camp!

Fun-focused ice-skating camp to keep your kids cool! A safe and welcoming environment to make new friends!

Ages 4-12. Ice in Paradise, 6985 Santa Felicia Dr., Goleta. Call (805) 879-1550 or email camps@iceinparadise.org.

iceinparadise.org

Lompoc Parks & Recreation Free

Jr. Giants Summer Baseball Program

The league (sponsored by the San Francisco Giants Community Fund) is open to all boys and girls ages and is a non-competitive baseball program where kids will play ball and learn about leadership, teamwork, integrity, and confidence.

Ages 5-13. Location: TBA. Call (805) 875-8092 or email jrgiants@sfgiants.com.

gojrgiants.org

Montecito YMCA Sports Camps

We’ve got the FUN-damentals of your favorite sports covered: basketball, soccer, flag football, beach sports, tennis, and Sports of all Sorts camp.

Ages 7-12. Montecito Family YMCA, 591 Santa Rosa Ln., Montecito. Call (805) 969-3288 or email MO.Info@ciymca.org.

tinyurl.com/YMCA-SummerCamp2023

Next Level Sports Camp

Campers can play baseball, flag football, lacrosse, soccer, volleyball, or ultimate frisbee each day while learning from great local coaches.

Ages 6-14. Page Youth Center, 4540 Hollister Ave. Call (714) 333-8623 or email jeff@nextlevelsportscamp.com.

nextlevelsportscamp.com

one. Soccer Schools

Elite residential and day soccer camps. Join one of the top soccer camps in the country.

Ages 5-18. Day: Girsh Park, 7050 Phelps Rd., Goleta; Residential: Cate School, 1960 Cate Mesa Rd., Carpinteria. Call (805) 845-6801 or email info@onescoccerschools.com.

onesoccerschools.com

Peak2Pacific Outdoor Adventures &

Environmental Education Summer Camp

Campers will spend the days ocean kayaking, stand-up paddle boarding, boogie boarding, surfing, and sailing with beach games, team building, and learning about marine biology.

Ages 5-14; CITs: ages 15-18. West Beach. Call (805) 689-8326 or email peak2pacific@gmail.com.

peak2pacific.com

Pickleball Camp

Campers will learn pickleball shot and volley techniques, proper serving and receiving, and game strategy.

Ages: 8-16. Municipal Tennis and Pickleball Center, 1414 Park Pl. Call (805) 564-5418 or email Camps@SantaBarbaraCA.gov.

SantaBarbaraCA.gov/SummerCamp

PYC Summer Sports Camp

Campers of all skill levels can participate in basketball, volleyball, indoor soccer, and multi-sport camp.

Grades 1-6. Page Youth Center, 4540 Hollister Ave. Call (805) 967-8778 x804 or email isaiah@pageyouthcenter.org.

tinyurl.com/PYC-SummerCamp

S.B. Gym Club Camp

The S.B. Gym Club will provide campers training in gymnastics, ninja/parkour, trampoline, cheer, aerial, and more.

Ages 4-17. S.B. Gymnastics Club, 4129 State St. Call (805) 869-2962 or email info@santabarbaragymnasticsclub.com.

santabarbaragymnasticsclub.com

S.B. Middle School

Mountain Biking & Bike Mechanics Camp

Learn the fundamentals of bike maintenance, go on epic rides, and develop your biking skills this summer.

Ages 9-12. S.B. Middle School, 1321 Alameda Padre Serra. Call (805) 682-2989 or email summercamp@sbms.org.

sbms.org/about/summer-camps

S.B. Polo & Racquet Club

Tennis Camp

This camp will offer a fun and memorable experience playing tennis, playing games, and swimming in the pool.

Ages 6+. S.B. Polo & Racquet Club, 3375 Foothill Rd., #1200, Carpinteria. Call (805) 684-6683 or email monica@sbpolo.com.

sbpolo.com/web/pages/camp

S.B. Rock Gym:

Kids Climbing Camp

Each day is packed with climbing activities, games, and craft making!

Ages 5-9. S.B. Rock Gym, 322 State St. Call (805) 770-3225 or email info@sbrockgym.com.

sbrockgym.com

S.B. Rock Gym Teen Rocks:

Gym to Crag

Kids will take their learned climbing skills outside to S.B.’s most iconic climbing locations!

Ages 10-15. 322 State St. Call (805) 770-3225 or email info@sbrockgym.com.

sbrockgym.com

S.B. Soccer Club:

Summer Camp Series

The curriculum will develop your child’s soccer skills through fun drills and games lead by a passionate, accredited coaching staff.

Ages 5-12. Girsh Park, 7050 Phelps Rd., Goleta. Call (805) 452-0083 or email bianca@santabarbarasc.org.

santabarbarasc.org/recreational-programs/camps

S.B. Soccer Summer Day Camps

Players of all ages and ability will improve ball control and knowledge of the game of soccer through drills and games.

Ages 5-12. Girsh Park, 7050 Phelps Rd., Goleta. Call (714) 222-1903 or email sbsoccercamps@gmail.com.

santabarbarasoccer.com

S.B. Middle School Sports Camp

Open your mind to new sports opportunities and discover hidden sports talents you didn’t know you had with coach Bryan.

Ages 9-12. 1321 Alameda Padre Serra. Call (805) 682-2989 or email summercamp@sbms.org.

sbms.org/about/summer-camps

S.B. Tennis Club Summer Camp

This camp is designed for players of all ages and abilities.

Ages 5-16. Tennis Club of S.B., 2375 Foothill Rd. Call (805) 682-4722 or email suzi@sbtennisclub.com.

santabarbaratennisclub.com

Skate Camp

Campers will learn proper skateboarding technique, practice new skills, and explore the challenges of Skater’s Point. All levels are welcome.

Ages 6-12. Skater’s Point, Cabrillo Blvd. Call (805) 564-5418 or email Camps@SantaBarbaraCA.gov.

SantaBarbaraCA.gov/SummerCamp

Soccer Camp

Campers will learn fundamental soccer skills like dribbling, passing, shot technique, and the importance of teamwork.

Ages 6-11. Cabrillo Ball Park, 800 E. Cabrillo Blvd. Call (805) 564-5418 or email Camps@SantaBarbaraCA.gov.

SantaBarbaraCA.gov/SummerCamp

Stuart C. Gildred YMCA Sports Camps

We’ve got the FUN-damentals of your favorite sports covered: basketball, tennis, flag football, and swim lessons and pool games.

Ages 6-14. Stuart C. Gildred Family YMCA, 900 N. Refugio Rd., Santa Ynez. Call (805) 686-2037 or email sg.info@ciymca.org.

tinyurl.com/YMCA-SummerCamp2023

Surf Happens Surf Camps

Get stoked! For the last 23 years, Surf Happens has introduced students to the joy of surfing.

Ages 4-17. 3825 Santa Claus Ln., Carpinteria. Call (805) 966-3613 or email info@surfhappens.com.

surfhappens.com/surf-camps/day-surf-camps

Tennis and Beach Camp

Campers will participate in structured tennis lessons, with breaks spent enjoying the beach.

Ages 7-15. Pershing Park Tennis Courts, 100 Castillo St. Call (805) 564-5418 or email Camps@SantaBarbaraCA.gov.

SantaBarbaraCA.gov/SummerCamp

Trapeze Camp

Campers will take flight on the flying trapeze and explore other circus activities like aerial silks, aerial hoop, juggling, and tumbling.

Ages 6-14. Plaza Vera Cruz, 110 E. Cota St. Call (805) 564-5418 or email Camps@SantaBarbaraCA.gov.

SantaBarbaraCA.gov/SummerCamp

UCSB Jr. Lifeguards

Program topics include oceanography, first aid, CPR, water rescue techniques, cooperation, competition techniques, and lifesaving methods.

Ages 8-17. Campus Point, Goleta Beach, and UCSB Department of Recreation. Call (805) 893-3913 or email camps@recreation.ucsb.edu.

tinyurl.com/UCSBJrLifeguard

UCSB Summer Day Camp

This action-packed program provides a variety of activities including ropes course, swimming, sports, and more throughout our recreation facilities!

Ages 5-14. UCSB Department of Recreation. Call (805) 893-3913 or email camps@recreation.ucsb.edu.

tinyurl.com/SummerDayUCSB

UCSB Surf & Kayak Camp

This camp will feature instruction in surfing, kayaking, paddle boarding, and boogie boarding all at our beautiful Campus Point!

Ages 9-15. Campus Point, UCSB. Call (805) 893-3913 or email camps@recreation.ucsb.edu.

tinyurl.com/UCSBsurf-kayak

UCSB Swim Lessons

Registration opens in early May for private and group swim lessons hosted by the Recreation Center pools!

Ages 3-16. Department. Call (805) 893-3913 or email camps@recreation.ucsb.edu.

recreation.ucsb.edu

Volleyball Camp

Campers learn and practice correct ball handling, passing, setting, hitting, and serving for each skill level.

Ages 9-17. East Beach Volleyball Courts, E. Cabrillo Blvd. Call (805) 564-5418 or email Camps@SantaBarbaraCA.gov.

SantaBarbaraCA.gov/SummerCamp