Mickey & Minnie

Mickey & Minnie are a bonded pair – which translates to twice the fluff and twice the love! Mickey, a handsome 5-year-old Alaskan Malamute with striking black and smoke-colored fur, and Minnie, a gorgeous 3-year-old red Alaskan Husky, are the perfect duo. Whether they’re lounging together or sharing a quiet moment, Mickey and Minnie are inseparable and bring out the best in each other. If you’re looking for a pair of loving, fluffy companions, these two are ready to fill your home with warmth and joy

Come meet them at the Santa Barbara County @sbcanimalservices shelter in Goleta, CA located at 5473 Overpass Road. Open Tuesday-Sunday from 10am-6pm.

Mickey & Minnie, as well as all of the available animals at our shelters, are currently offered as part of the #ClearTheShelters adoption event. Until September 10th, adoption fees are ‘Name Your Price’. There’s no better time to adopt and save a life (or two!)!

Oliver and Penny

Penny is a beautiful tortoiseshell kitten and her brother Oliver is an exotic looking brown tabby.

Both kitties were found together in the Los Angeles area…no mother and nothing around close by. We believe they were dumped. But there are good people in the world and when a lady discovered the pair she took them from danger and reached out to RESQCATS. The rescuer drove over 100 miles to deliver them to our bottle feeder in Santa Maria as they were only about 2-1/2 weeks old. Penny and Oliver are going to bring a lot of love and joy to their adopter! They do not need to be adopted together, but two kitties are always better than one!

Both kitties have been vaccinated, wormed, tested for Felv/FIV and are spayed/neuteted and microchipped.

They are available for adoption through RESQCATS at The Montecito Pet Shop on the Mesa at 2020 Cliff Drive in Santa Barbara. The number for the shop is (805)965-6780. Adoption hours are Monday- Saturday from 10-5 and Sunday from 10-3. We kindly ask for the adoption donation in cash or check, but we also have Venmo for your convenience.