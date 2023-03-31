John & George, Carmella and Lanie

John & George

This pair of male guinea-pigs are well-bonded and good-natured. They used to live with 2 other males named Paul and Ringo, but the group broke up over creative differences. Fortunately John & George stayed tight and continue to be best friends. They are fun boys who will bring joy and much cuteness to the lucky family who adopts them.

Carmella

This lovely girl is a harlequin mix which gives her that extra cute black face. She will not boldly rush up to visitors to sell herself as she’s too refined for that, but that means she is still waiting for the right family to discover her gentle spirit. Carmella knows she is worthy of the best and most loving home and family so she is patiently waiting for them to come find her.

Come meet Carmella, John and George, and many other cuties at BUNS: 5474 Overpass Rd. in Goleta, M-F from 2 to 4 p.m. and Saturday from 12 to 4 p.m., or by appointment. Go to www.bunssb.org, call (805) 683-0521, or email info@bunssb.org, for more info.

Lanie

Doesn’t curling up in a big fluffy bed sound absolutely divine right now? Lanie thinks that curling up in a cozy spot sounds like a marvelous idea! This fabulous four-year-old girl is searching for someone who enjoys creature comforts as much as she does. Lanie loves napping, playing with toys, and spending time with other cats. She is a reserved kitty who would thrive in a quiet home with understanding adopters who are willing to wait for her to come out of her shell. Lanie was injured when she was young and is blind in one eye but is otherwise healthy!

Santa Barbara Humane offers high-quality, affordable medical care, dog training, and adoption through its two campuses in Santa Maria and Santa Barbara. Walk-in adoption hours are Friday through Sunday from 12-4 PM. All other services are by appointment only from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. daily. Make an appointment at www.sbhumane.org or call 805-964-4777.