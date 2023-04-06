Letters

Housing Pressures

By Julia Crookston, Buellton
Thu Apr 06, 2023 | 3:23pm

I really enjoyed the article about San Marcos Growers. What a wonderful place it is and such an important, if quiet, community asset.

I do wish the writer, Jean Yamamura, had included at least a couple of sentences noting the pressure on the adjacent Lane property in the housing discussion. Sometimes it is difficult to figure out exactly what properties are being considered. A missed opportunity.

California agricultural land is some of the most productive in the world as well as being a constantly changing open air views.

