Letters

Be Careful What You Wish For

By Don Thorn, Carpinteria
Tue Apr 11, 2023 | 1:37pm

For seven years, Democrats and their media partners in crime have tried to persecute Donald Trump.

It all started after Trump came down the escalator and announced he was running for president. They impeached him two times, accused him of being a “Russian puppet,” and claimed he tried to overthrow the government on January 6.

The most recent attempt to impeach Trump is just one in a series of attempts by the left (Democratic Party) to prevent a U.S. citizen in the opposition party from running for office, namely for president.

The question of the day. Will the unconstitutional actions of the Democrats work? And if so, will it set a dangerous precedent for future elections?

Be careful what you wish for, Democrats. “What is good for the goose is good for the gander.”

