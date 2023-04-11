Lompoc’s Request to Build on Prime Ag Land Along Bailey Avenue Denied

While Lompoc lost one real estate battle, it may have gained a foothold in the war between agricultural lands and housing. Santa Barbara County’s Local Agency Formation Commission (LAFCO) shot down the city’s request to build on prime farmland along Bailey Avenue, but the commissioners agreed on April 6 to look into the city’s suggestion to form a new committee to re-examine LAFCO’s policy on converting prime agricultural lands to homes.

County Supervisor Bob Nelson, who is an alternate LAFCO commissioner, stated that it would benefit cities to have a model for what LAFCO would consider to be an appropriate swap of ag lands for housing, especially on issues like buffers between the two. As well, evictions in Lompoc and Isla Vista were highlighting the county’s serious housing shortage, he said. LAFCO staff will have an outline for such a committee at a future meeting.