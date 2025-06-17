Two Fires Break Out in Gaviota, Closing Southbound Hwy. 101 and Stopping Train Service

[Update: Tue., June 17, 2025, 8:30pm] Forward progress of the vegetation fire near Tajiguas Landfill Road in Gaviota was stopped at approximately 1.5 acres, County Fire spokesperson Scott Safechuck announced shortly after 7 p.m. on Tuesday. Firefighters will remain on scene for mop-up of hotspots. As of 8:30 p.m., all southbound lanes of the 101 remained closed. California Highway Patrol advises motorists to use Highway 154 as an alternate route while the closure remains in effect.

[Update: Tue., June 17, 2025, 7pm] Forward progress has been stopped at approximately 30 acres on the vegetation fire at Mariposa Reina as of around 6:30 p.m., County Fire spokesperson Scott Safechuck announced. The southbound lanes of Highway 101 remain closed, with one northbound lane open, he said. “Firefighters have placed fire hose around the perimeter of the fire,” Safechuck said, and “personnel will remain on scene into the night mopping up hot spots.”

[Original Story] Two fires broke out in Gaviota along Highway 101 Tuesday afternoon, stopping train service and closing down all southbound lanes and reducing traffic to one lane on the northbound for the moment.

The first fire began on the ocean side of the 101 opposite the landfill road and the second farther west at Mariposa Reina. Strong winds are blowing both fires toward the ocean during heavy, end-of-day, rush hour traffic. No structures are threatened.

The first fire began on the ocean side of the 101 opposite the landfill road on Tuesday afternoon. | Credit: Santa Barbara County Fire Department

The fire near Tajiguas Landfill Road is at about one and a half acres, Captain Scott Safechuck of Santa Barbara County Fire reported at around 5 p.m. Crews are on hand in steep terrain, attempting to dig in along one side of the fire.

Near Mariposa Reina, a fire in the center divider jumped to the beach side of Highway 101 and is at about two acres, Safechuck said.

Fire crews are onsite with hose lines in an attempt to contain the fire, and additional engines, crews, dozers, and air support have been called out. The cause of the fires is under investigation.