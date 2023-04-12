Hot Springs Harm

The harm to wildlife in the Hot Springs area, including aquatic life, is severe as a result of the hot springs pool construction. It is patently illegal in California to obstruct creek flow. The damming of the stream bed attracts hordes of people bathing in this water creating an unsanitary health hazard as there are no restroom facilities near the illegally constructed pools. I have seen trash, including toilet paper and human excrement, along the stream bed banks.

This precious land, purchased by our community to preserve nature, has become a disgusting environmental health hazard putting our community and nature in harms way.

The hot spring pool construction must stop to preserve the balance of nature in this sensitive environment and end further destruction by selfish, party goers who care nothing about the harm caused by their actions.