Calling All Creatives! Artist Call for Unite to Light the Night

You pick up the paper, flip through the pages, and throw it out — no headline or picture jumps out at you. Nothing in there directly affects you, and you move along with your day. Stop! If you believe you have some sort of creativity within you — whether you’re an aspiring artist or someone who just doodles in their free time — take some time out of your week and make your way over Santa Barbara’s Community Arts Workshop (631 Garden St.) on April 18 at 5:30 p.m. to find out how your art can be part of the Unite to Light the Night fundraiser in the fall.

Unite to Light 2022 | Photo: Fritz Olenberger

Unite to Light, founded right here in Santa Barbara, raises awareness for the one billion people who live without light (and power), while also connecting artists through something as universal and appreciated as light. The exhibition features light-based projects in all different genres of art — from sculptures to video pieces to installations — working to bring light that the audience can leisurely enjoy to areas where it is greatly needed. The nonprofit, through the fundraiser, has been able to bring more than 200,000 solar lamps and chargers to those living without power in 80 different countries.

Unite to Light 2022 | Photo: Fritz Olenberger

Unite to Light is calling for artists with all levels of experience and hopes for a variety of pieces intertwined with light. The informational event on April 18 allows prospective artists to see the venue, learn about criteria and, of course, brainstorm ideas. The nonprofit also offers grants to cover art supplies and costs to some applicants, ensuring that all artists have the opportunity to be part of the fundraiser — cost should never be something stopping creativity. The submission deadline is June 15.

Unite to Light 2022 | Photo: Fritz Olenberger

So, even if you are not artistically inclined and have no interest in beginning now, mark your calendar to attend the second annual Unite to Light the Night festival on October 20 and 21 at the Community Arts Workshop. The Glow Gala on October 20 brings 75 VIPs together in a black-tie event offering dinner and tours of the art pieces from the artists themselves. The following night is the Bright Bash, featuring deejays, art workshops, food, artist talks, and a dance party. What light festival would be complete without a bright dance party? Maybe it will even spark the creative side in you to participate in the next festival.

For more information about Unite to Light, visit unitetolight.org.