History and the High Seas at Santa Barbara Maritime Museum
Visit SBMM April 29 for an 18th-Century Naval Experience
A night of dinner, history, and… the high seas? Come experience the first of a series of historical events the Santa Barbara Maritime Museum (which used to be the Naval Reserve Building) and Anchor Rose restaurant are co-hosting from 4:30 to 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 29 at the museum’s Waterfront Center (113 Harbor Way, Ste 190).
The 18th-century themed exhibit will feature shipwright and sailor, as well as author, Will Sofrin’s new book All Hands on Deck: A Modern Day High-Seas Adventure to the Far Side of the World, complete with a book signing and meet-and-greet opportunity, accompanied by a complimentary rum cocktail. His novel about his time aboard the 18th-century British frigate replica he sailed from Newport, Rhode Island, to Hollywood, named Rose is directly inspired by Patrick O’Brian’s historical fictions This is a must-attend event for fans of O’Brian.
Following the 4:30 p.m. book reception will be a presentation by Sofrin that will undoubtedly include maritime anecdotes and reminiscences about his time with Rose, as well as an entire life spent at sea.
To round out the night, Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World — often regarded as the best sailing movie of all time — will be screened. An 18th-century naval-esque evening would not be complete without it. The movie is again inspired by O’Brian’s novels, was nominated for 10 Oscars, and is turning 20 this year!
This event, a staple for all sailing-inclined ocean lovers, especially those particularly interested in 18th-century Naval stories, is free for all SBMM Navigator Circle Members and $35 for non-members. And for only $40 more you can make your evening even more unforgettable than it will already be by adding an 18th-century inspired buffet-style dinner, featuring recipes that a British Navy Captain also enjoyed during the Napoleonic Wars. Treat yourself to a historic evening, and learn a little more about sailing in this immersive experience.
Register for this event at: https://sbmm.org/santa-barbara-event/. Proceeds will enable SBMM to continue offering tall ship and other education and school-based programs.
