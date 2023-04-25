History and the High Seas at Santa Barbara Maritime Museum

‘All Hands on Deck’ by Will Sofrin | Credit: Courtesy

A night of dinner, history, and… the high seas? Come experience the first of a series of historical events the Santa Barbara Maritime Museum (which used to be the Naval Reserve Building) and Anchor Rose restaurant are co-hosting from 4:30 to 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 29 at the museum’s Waterfront Center (113 Harbor Way, Ste 190).

The 18th-century themed exhibit will feature shipwright and sailor, as well as author, Will Sofrin’s new book All Hands on Deck: A Modern Day High-Seas Adventure to the Far Side of the World, complete with a book signing and meet-and-greet opportunity, accompanied by a complimentary rum cocktail. His novel about his time aboard the 18th-century British frigate replica he sailed from Newport, Rhode Island, to Hollywood, named Rose is directly inspired by Patrick O’Brian’s historical fictions This is a must-attend event for fans of O’Brian.

Following the 4:30 p.m. book reception will be a presentation by Sofrin that will undoubtedly include maritime anecdotes and reminiscences about his time with Rose, as well as an entire life spent at sea.

Author Will Sofrin | Credit: Courtesy

To round out the night, Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World — often regarded as the best sailing movie of all time — will be screened. An 18th-century naval-esque evening would not be complete without it. The movie is again inspired by O’Brian’s novels, was nominated for 10 Oscars, and is turning 20 this year!

This event, a staple for all sailing-inclined ocean lovers, especially those particularly interested in 18th-century Naval stories, is free for all SBMM Navigator Circle Members and $35 for non-members. And for only $40 more you can make your evening even more unforgettable than it will already be by adding an 18th-century inspired buffet-style dinner, featuring recipes that a British Navy Captain also enjoyed during the Napoleonic Wars. Treat yourself to a historic evening, and learn a little more about sailing in this immersive experience.

​​Register for this event at: https://sbmm.org/santa-barbara-event/. Proceeds will enable SBMM to continue offering tall ship and other education and school-based programs.

