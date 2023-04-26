Special May 12 Event at the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History to Focus on Ecology and Enhancement of Monarch Butterfly Habitat

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

GOLETA, CA, April 26, 2023 – The City of Goleta and the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History (SBMNH) present a very special event, “Monarch Butterflies – How Can We Help?” on Friday, May 12, from 5:00 – 7:30 p.m. at the SBMNH Fleischmann Auditorium (2559 Puesta del Sol, Santa Barbara). This is a free event to provide information to the community on this important topic. Space is limited – RSVP today atwww.CityofGoleta.org/butterfly-forum to reserve your seat.

Come learn about monarch butterflies from the scientists working to help them. Brief presentations will be made on the following topics:

Monarch Butterflies and the Significance of Ellwood Mesa – Xerces Society for Invertebrate Conservation

– Xerces Society for Invertebrate Conservation How Science and Technology Can Inform Habitat Improvements – Althouse & Meade, Creekside Science

– Althouse & Meade, Creekside Science Ellwood Mesa Stewardship – City of Goleta

Questions from the audience will follow the speakers. Afterward, stay and speak with the presenters and others working to manage natural resources in our region. Also learn about how you can help monarch butterflies and habitat stewardship at Ellwood Mesa. Additional participants include the City’s monarch habitat consultant team, Santa Barbara Audubon Society, Santa Barbara Botanic Garden, Land Trust for Santa Barbara County, and more.

The monarch butterfly event is part of the City of Goleta’s renewed commitment to help the community participate in its efforts to improve habitat, access, and overall stewardship at Ellwood Mesa. The City of Goleta is positioned to be a leader in western monarch butterfly conservation. Ellwood Mesa is one of the premier habitats for the iconic butterfly and the City is proposing large-scale habitat enhancement, including replanting thousands of trees and native plants, while also addressing urgent concerns of high fire risk caused by the recent severe drought. The City is building a dedicated Ellwood Mesa portal on the City’s website to share information as they move through the permitting process and begin implementing these critical projects. Visitors to the site will find project information, frequently asked questions, and timely updates on the work as it proceeds. In the coming weeks and months, they will add more detailed information, so visitors are encouraged to check back often. Visit the new portal at www.CityofGoleta.org/Ellwood.

Funding for the implementation of the Monarch Butterfly Habitat Management Plan is provided by the California State Coastal Conservancy. The Coastal Conservancy is a California state agency, established in 1976, to protect and improve natural lands and waterways, to help people get to and enjoy the outdoors, and to sustain local economies along California’s coast. It acts with others to protect and restore, and increase public access to, California’s coast, ocean, coastal watersheds, and the San Francisco Bay Area. Its vision is of a beautiful, restored, and accessible coast for current and future generations of Californians.

Funding for fire prevention activities in and near Ellwood Mesa (Ellwood Mesa Neighborhoods Hazard Fuel Reduction) is part of California Climate Investments, a statewide program that puts billions of Cap-and-Trade dollars to work reducing GHG emissions, strengthening the economy, and improving public health and the environment– particularly in disadvantaged communities. The Cap-and-Trade program also creates a financial incentive for industries to invest in clean technologies and develop innovative ways to reduce pollution. California Climate Investments projects include affordable housing, renewable energy, public transportation, zero-emission vehicles, environmental restoration, more sustainable agriculture, recycling, and much more. At least 35 percent of these investments are located within and benefiting residents of disadvantaged communities, low-income communities, and low-income households across California. For more information, visit the California Climate Investments website at: www.caclimateinvestments.ca.gov.