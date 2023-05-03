Motorcyclist Dead After Collision with Postal Truck in Hope Ranch

A 45-year-old Goleta man is dead after being ejected from his motorcycle in a collision with a United States Postal Vehicle on duty Tuesday afternoon in Hope Ranch, according to a report from California Highway Patrol (CHP) Public Information Office Jonathan Gutierrez on Wednesday.

At around 4:45 p.m., both vehicles were driving along the Marina Drive, with the motorcyclist riding eastbound on a black Yamaha sport bike and the 33-year-old postal worker driving his work truck westbound. According to the CHP report, the postal truck made a left turn onto a small side street, Alisa Lane, and then the motorcycle “collided into the right side” of the postal vehicle and the victim was “ejected from the motorcycle and landed within the roadway.”

CHP, Santa Barbara County Fire Department, and American Medical Response arrived at the scene of the crash, but the motorcyclist “succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased by medical professionals on scene.”

The driver of the postal vehicle reported no injuries.

The fatal collision is still under investigation by CHP, though drugs or alcohol are not suspected as a factor in the incident.