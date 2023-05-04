Water and Coconut Oil

I would like to share a short story about water consumption in Santa Barbara.

My wife and I started leaving a five-gallon bucket in our individual bathrooms to collect cold water as our showers warmed up every day. It was a great surprise to realize that we were running between five and 10 gallons of water a day down the drain, just waiting for it to get warm. We now use this water to water our entire garden and house plants.

We would also like to share advice for visiting the beach and removing tar on your shoes and feet. We always carry a jar of coconut oil with us. It completely breaks down tar in seconds, making it easy to wipe off and rinse with soap and water. Shoes are much harder to clean, due to the treads, but bare feet come clean immediately with coconut oil.

You can also purchase small individual serving packets of coconut oil that work very well. It’s safe for your skin and non-toxic to the environment.