Library Hosts 2023 Community Baby Shower

SANTA BARBARA, CA – May 5, 2023

The Santa Barbara Public Library (SBPL) is hosting the annual Community Baby Shower on Saturday, May 20, from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. If you’re expecting a baby or have a little one already, this baby shower is for you.



Community members are welcome to come by the Central Library, located at 40 E. Anapamu Street, anytime during this free event to see what the Library and community organizations have to offer for their new baby. The first 50 people through the door will get a gift bag with swag and toys from the partnering community organizations and a free board book from the Library.

A wide variety of community organizations invite parents to connect to learn how to support their baby’s health, development, and early literacy. Local organizations will be tabling with fun activities and resources to share, including:

SBPL will also highlight the wide array of services that support children and families, including early literacy classes, parenting classes, and more. This event is a chance for new parents to connect with each other and the organizations in our community that serve them, discover learning resources, and learn more about early literacy, all under one roof.

The Santa Barbara Public Library is a department of the City of Santa Barbara and is dedicated to supporting education for all ages through classes and events, building a community of readers, empowering individuals with free access to information, and connecting people to community resources. All Library programs, services, and events are free and open to the public. For information, visit www.sbplibrary.org.