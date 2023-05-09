Rotary Club of Montecito Gives $12,500 in Career Technical Scholarships to Santa Barbara City College Students

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Santa Barbara, CA – In partnership with the SBCC Foundation, the Rotary Club of Montecito and its supporting foundation are pleased to announce the awarding of ten (10) $1,250 scholarships to standout SBCC students pursuing study in a career technical education program.

“The Rotary Club of Montecito, which is celebrating its 70th year of community service, is proud to have a longstanding relationship with Santa Barbara City College Foundation,” says Rotary Club of Montecito President Tony Morris. “For nearly 30 years, our club has provided vocational scholarships to deserving students who have been nominated by faculty members. This year, 10 students were honored for excelling in their chosen fields with a luncheon prepared by the amazing staff of Santa Barbara City College’s culinary team. Our club looks forward to many more years of this educational tradition.”

SBCC Foundation CEO Geoff Green adds, “We are forever grateful to the Rotary Club of Montecito for their long-standing commitment to SBCC students. For more than a quarter century the Club has generously supported scholarships to SBCC’s Career Technical Education students. CTE programs are one of the great strengths of our community’s college. The students who pursue these specialized skills are the future of our community.”

Students were selected from among SBCC’s more than 60 Career Technical Education programs. Faculty nominated students who demonstrate leadership, academic excellence, and service to their classroom, campus, or community. Rotary’s Four-Way Test guides the nomination and choice of scholarship recipients: Is it Truth? Is it Fair to all concerned? Will it build Goodwill and Better Friendship? Will it be Beneficial to all concerned?

Congratulations to the 2023 scholarship recipients:

From the Rotary Club of Montecito Foundation

Kati and Peter Buehler Family Scholarship: Leslie Loaeza, Early Childhood Education

Cathy Cash and Bruce McRoy Scholarship: James Hanna, Associate Degree Nursing

Lora and Tom Fisher Scholarship: Andrej Mihajlovic, Business Administration

Julie and Roger Davis Scholarship: Julio Rangel, Construction Technology

From the Rotary Club of Montecito

Koobation Endowed Scholarship: Riley Stork, Commercial Music

Career Technical Education Scholarships:

Carmen Zamora, Radiography

Marianna Gamet, Cosmetology

Alyssa Marlen, Drafting/CAD

Estella Avila, Addictive Disorders Counseling

Hannah Diaz, Multimedia Arts & Design