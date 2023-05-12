Goleta Beach Hazards

For a number of years, access to Goleta Beach Park from the east parking lot has been extremely hazardous. This has been an ongoing problem for many years.

I had contacted the county supervisor for the 2nd District a number of times in the past; I even had a meeting with the county engineer. At that time I was informed that it would be impossible to construct a safe beach access. That was the answer, even though it is clearly meant to be accessed. There is a life guard tower right at the end of the parking lot.

A cursory look shows that the way down to the beach is extremely dangerous. This is especially true for elderly folks and downright impossible for handicapped people; it is an accident waiting to happen.

For many years access was with a sloped ramp with a guard rail, but it was washed away during a storm a number of years ago. That ramps had lasted for many years.

It’s beyond my comprehension that a safe way to the beach cannot be built; it is done all over the world. I am sure that the cost would be reasonable, and certainly less costly than dealing with an injury or death.