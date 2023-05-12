Letters

Not About You, Joe

By Erick McCurdy, S.B.
Fri May 12, 2023 | 4:12pm

You have had a long and successful political career. Your many accomplishments are part of our everyday lives at this point in time. Speaking of time, however, it is time for you to accept the fact that your decision to run for President in 2024 is not in the best interest of the Country.

No one doubts that you love this Country and that is exactly why I hope you realize the best thing for you to do is to step aside now and allow a different candidate to emerge and lead us to a Democratic victory in 2024.

Sat May 13, 2023 | 05:33am
