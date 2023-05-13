Just read the piece on the 19-unit, no-parking housing development at 425 Santa Barbara Street. Was it asked or proposed at the council meeting that people who can prove they don’t own a motor vehicle should get priority as prospective residents? Would that be much different from having to prove income in order to qualify for the units set aside for low- and moderate-income persons?

It is not impossible to image 19 persons without cars could be found, and it seems like a constructive way to address parking problems, not to mention traffic congestion, air pollution, climate change, and maybe even, let us pray, homelessness. Why not start talking/asking about it?