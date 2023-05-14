Congested Neighborhood Streets

When developers influence planners and city councils pushing for ordinances allowing no off-street parking, the end is near for neighborhoods.

“They will ride bikes, not cars” is the standard baloney-speak developers use. It has worked in many cities to the dismay of neighbors who can no longer park in front of their homes due to the additional cars from the new apartment house down the street. And it seems to be working in Santa Barbara.

City councils and planners need to remember one basic thing: Developers will say anything and everything to get you to approve their project.