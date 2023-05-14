Will Medical Costs Rise with Sutter?

Sutter Health is a predatory monster that gobbles up local hospitals to create a monopoly. With that monopoly they jack up prices. To the point where care for a premature baby in Sacramento was twice the price of the same care in New York or L.A.

This was covered in an investigative story by 60 Minutes dated December 13, 2020: “How a hospital system grew to gain market power and drove up California health care costs.”

https://www.cbsnews.com/news/california-sutter-health-hospital-chain-high-prices-lawsuit-60-minutes-2020-12-13/

Sutter must not be allowed to take over our Sansum Clinic. I was horrified to see the puff piece in the Independent that made no reference to Sutter’s predatory history. They must not be allowed in our city or anywhere else.