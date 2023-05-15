Financial Stress

What needs to happen to fix the U.S. financial mess? Tax the rich! The sum of $160,000/yr is no longer “rich” like it was 30 years ago. All the rich and uber rich should be taxed the same percentage on their total income, or more, than all of us working people. They are claiming that if they don’t agree to a rise in debt, Social Security will stop on June 1. Please, this cannot happen!

All of us who have paid into it all our lives, we need it, and it should have been collecting interest, as teachers and government workers retirement accounts do. It should never have been used as a “slush fund.”

So, Washington politicians, get a clue!