Title 42 Ends

Why does the City of Santa Barbara continue to parrot a political view when they should be representing all Americans? I refer you to the corner of State Street and Las Positas in front of First Bank and Trust. It is egregious and disrespectful of other American viewpoints that on the week of Title 42 being lifted, with an invasion on our own southern border, the city is promoting and flying Ukrainian flags, other flags, and one American flag. Why is the city allowing this to go on?

All calls to the city fall on deaf ears. Again, shouldn’t the city be non-political?